Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Ursula von der Leyen: EU enlargement - strategic choice

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 10:49
    Ursula von der Leyen: EU enlargement - strategic choice

    To date, the EU has mobilized €18 billion, including €6 billion in grants, as part of its investment plan for the Western Balkans, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said following the EU-Western Balkans summit held in Brussels on the evening of December 17, Report informs.

    "To date, our investment plan has mobilised EUR 18 billion, including EUR 6 billion in EU grants. Across the region, over 68 flagship projects are underway to finance critical infrastructure in transport, energy, digital connectivity, and environmental projects. These investments are making the region more competitive and better connected to our Single Market. Take AI: we are setting up a network of AI Factories across the EU and we are opening them to the Western Balkans, with AI Factory Antennas in Serbia and North Macedonia," she noted.

    "This will allow companies from all the region to connect with these factories, giving them access to Europe's AI infrastructure and a huge amount of computational power. All of this attracts private investment. During our investment conferences in Albania and Montenegro we secured investment declarations from private investors worth more than EUR 4 billion. And I am happy to announce that, following the smooth and orderly transition of local l governance in the north after the recent local elections, we are moving forward to lift the measures on Kosovo. We are programming 216 million euro of financial assistance. And we intend to release 205 million euro early next year," she added.

    "It is a strategic choice. It is an investment in our shared security and freedom. Today's geopolitical headwinds are strong and fast. And the speed of the accession process needs to match the pace of geopolitical shifts. For the first time in more than a decade, enlargement has become a realistic possibility," she said.

    Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine European Union
    Ursula Fon der Lyayen: Aİ-nin genişlənməsi strateji seçimdir
    Урсула фон дер Ляйен: Расширение ЕС – стратегический выбор

    Latest News

    11:25

    Barcelona Sporting footballer, 33, shot and killed in ‘attack"

    Football
    11:18

    Venezuela requests UN Security Council meet over ‘ongoing US aggression'

    Other countries
    11:13

    Azerbaijan engaged nearly 17,000 people in self-employment program in 11 months

    Business
    11:06

    Trump Administration aims to strip more foreign-born Americans of citizenship

    Other countries
    11:00

    US announces $11.1B arms sale to Taiwan

    Other countries
    10:49

    Ursula von der Leyen: EU enlargement - strategic choice

    Other countries
    10:40

    BP announces appointment of Meg O'Neill as new CEO

    Energy
    10:29

    European Parliament approves law on gradual phase-out of gas, LNG from Russia

    Other countries
    10:18

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $63

    Energy
    All News Feed