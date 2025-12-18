US announces $11.1B arms sale to Taiwan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    The United States government on Wednesday announced the potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones, at an estimated total cost of $11.1 billion, Report informs referring to Focus Taiwan.

    It was the second announcement of arms sales to Taiwan by the administration of US President Donald Trump since he returned to the White House earlier this year, and the estimated $11.1 billion package is bigger than the first one.

    The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which made the announcement, said it has delivered the required certifications notifying Congress of the sales, following approval by the US State Department.

    Once the US Congress approves the arms sales during a mandatory review period of around 30 days, a formal contract will be signed by Taiwan and the US and the sales will commence, according to Taiwan's military.

    United States Taiwan arms sale
    KİV: ABŞ Tayvana 11,1 milyard dollar məbləğində silah-sursat satışını təsdiqləyib
    СМИ: США одобрили продажу Тайваню вооружений на $11,1 млрд

