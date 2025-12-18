Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts presents draft 2026–2030 strategy

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 10:13
    The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan has presented the draft Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, Report informs, citing the Chamber.

    The presentation event was attended by the Chamber's chairperson and board members, MPs, experts, as well as heads and staff of structural divisions.

    Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov spoke about the importance of the strategic plan, noting that its objectives are aimed at providing an adequate response to reforms being implemented in the field of public financial management and the challenges arising from them.

    Following this, the head of the Chamber's apparatus and representatives of structural units provided detailed information on the process of drafting the strategy, the tools used to assess the current situation and their outcomes, strategic goals, interim and final results, the monitoring system, as well as resource and risk assessments.

    The officials emphasized that the new plan will serve as a roadmap for the Chamber's activities over the next five years and will contribute to strengthening the role of high-quality public audit in public financial management. Key priorities include the full establishment of the State Audit Information System, integration with other government information systems, the application of artificial intelligence and expanded use of data analytics tools, continuation of high-quality public audit practices, audits of consolidated financial statements and state-owned enterprises, wider implementation of international standards, strengthening public financial management based on audit recommendations, support for global initiatives, and further enhancement of the Chamber's professional image within the international community of supreme audit institutions.

    During the presentation, participants also voiced a number of proposals on various issues.

    chamber of accounts Azerbaijan strategic plan Vugar Gulmammadov
