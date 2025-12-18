European Parliament approves law on gradual phase-out of gas, LNG from Russia

Members of the European Parliament have approved the agreement to gradually phase out Russian gas purchases, previously agreed upon with the EU Council, co-rapporteurs on this issue, Inese Vaidere and Ville Niinistö said in Strasbourg, Report informs.

The new law adopted will protect the EU's energy security from weaponisation by the Russian Federation.

The legislation. already agreed with Council, was adopted with 500 votes to 120, with 32 abstentions. It will now have to be formally endorsed by Council before publication in the Official Journal.

Spot-market Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be banned from the EU once the regulation enters into force in early 2026, while pipeline gas imports will be phased out by September 30, 2027. During negotiations, the co-legislators advanced the phase-out timelines for most import contracts. The new law also establishes penalties to be enforced by member states against operators for infringements.

"This is historic: the EU is taking a giant step towards a new era free of Russian gas and oil. Russia can never again use fossil fuel exports as a weapon against Europe. Our key priorities were to accelerate the timeline for banning pipeline gas as much as possible, prohibit long-term LNG contracts one year earlier than foreseen, and prevent circumvention of these new rules. Now, we must act without delay to implement this agreement and turn our attention to oil imports, where we will hold the European Commission to its commitment to make a proposal early in 2026," lead MEP for the Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE), Ville Niinistö (Greens/EFA, Finland) said.

"Today's vote sends a clear and powerful message: Europe will never again be dependent on Russian gas. This is a major achievement for the EU and a historic turning point in European energy policy. We have strengthened the European Commission's initial proposal by introducing a pathway towards a ban on oil and its products, ending long-term contracts sooner than originally proposed, and securing penalties for non-compliance," said Inese Vaidere (EPP, Latvia), lead MEP for the International Trade Committee.