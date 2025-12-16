Minister: Baku's World Capital of Sports title marks proud milestone

The official transfer of the World Capital of Sports title from Monaco to Baku is a major sporting event, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stated at the official presentation ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports, Report informs.

Gayibov highlighted that participating in such a gathering is a source of pride:

"Our capital has hosted major competitions. For many years, the Formula 1 World Championship has been held in Baku. We proudly recall that the first European Games, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Games, were also held in Baku. We are honored that the World Capital of Sports title has been officially handed over from Monaco to Baku. I congratulate everyone on this occasion."

ACES Europe (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) has selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.