ACES Europe President: Baku stands out globally, not only in sports

    16 December, 2025
    Baku is significant not only in terms of sports, but also as a very important city worldwide in every field, Gian Francesco Lupattelli, President of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe), stated at the official ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports, Report informs.

    Lupattelli noted that Baku is an ideal capital for hosting major sporting events: "We know that Baku is an important city worldwide not only in terms of sports, but in every field. The previous World Capital of Sports was Monaco. Today, with great joy, we officially present the title of World Capital of Sports to Baku. We believed that Baku would fulfill this role with dignity."

    ACES Europe has selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.

