Azerbaijan reveals revenues from 11-month methanol exports

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 387,720 tons of methanol, valued at approximately $85.5 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 12.1% and 9.9%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

For 11 months, the share of methanol in Azerbaijan's total export of main non-oil products was 2.58%, while the share of methanol in primary forms in total exports stood at 0.37%.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.589 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $23.401 billion came from exports and $21.188 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 3.85%, while imports grew by 12.9%.

Methanol is produced at the Methanol Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), located in the Garadagh district of Baku. Launched in 2013, the plant has been operated by SOCAR's subsidiary, SOCAR Methanol LLC, since 2016, and became the company's property in August 2017. The facility has an annual production capacity of 650,000 to 700,000 tons of methanol. Natural gas and desalinated water are used as raw materials in the production process.