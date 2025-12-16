Azerbaijani MP: Use of electronic cigarettes must be included in control mechanisms

The use of electronic cigarettes in Azerbaijan must also be brought under control mechanisms, MP Goydaniz Gahramanov stated during a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committees on Agrarian Policy, Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, and Labour and Social Policy.

"Unfortunately, the number of young people using electronic cigarettes is sharply increasing. It is unknown what health consequences these products may cause in 50 years. Therefore, it is extremely important to reconsider age restrictions and to strictly monitor the sale of electronic cigarettes – whether nicotine-containing or nicotine-free. In addition, strict control must be exercised over the use of tobacco products in public catering establishments such as cafés and restaurants. Unfortunately, in some cases, we observe that existing requirements are not being followed," he noted.