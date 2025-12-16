Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani MP: Use of electronic cigarettes must be included in control mechanisms

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 17:27
    Azerbaijani MP: Use of electronic cigarettes must be included in control mechanisms

    The use of electronic cigarettes in Azerbaijan must also be brought under control mechanisms, MP Goydaniz Gahramanov stated during a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committees on Agrarian Policy, Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, and Labour and Social Policy.

    "Unfortunately, the number of young people using electronic cigarettes is sharply increasing. It is unknown what health consequences these products may cause in 50 years. Therefore, it is extremely important to reconsider age restrictions and to strictly monitor the sale of electronic cigarettes – whether nicotine-containing or nicotine-free. In addition, strict control must be exercised over the use of tobacco products in public catering establishments such as cafés and restaurants. Unfortunately, in some cases, we observe that existing requirements are not being followed," he noted.

    Azerbaijan Milli Majlis electronic cigarettes Goydaniz Gahramanov
    Deputat: "Elektron siqaretlərin istifadəsi nəzarət mexanizmlərinə daxil edilməlidir"
    Депутат: Использование электронных сигарет должно строго контролироваться

    Latest News

    17:57

    Amirbayov: Significant untapped potential is still there in relations between Baku and Amsterdam

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    Wizz Air to operate Baku–Bratislava–Baku flights starting next year

    Infrastructure
    17:29
    Photo

    Eighth Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation concludes

    Domestic policy
    17:27

    Azerbaijani MP: Use of electronic cigarettes must be included in control mechanisms

    Business
    17:25

    Ukrainian political analyst: Peace agreement not to be reached now

    Other countries
    17:11

    Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system

    Infrastructure
    16:48

    Lord: Azerbaijan's role in shaping Middle Corridor presents exciting possibilities

    Foreign policy
    16:37

    Turkish MP: Life returned to normal in Kahramanmaras' 'Azerbaijani Quarter'

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    Erdogan says Türkiye advances Armenia normalization in dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed