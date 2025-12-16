Ukrainian political analyst: Peace agreement not to be reached now

Despite optimistic statements by Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, about significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine on a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, the main issue – territory– remains unresolved, Ukrainian political analyst Maksym Yali told Report.

He underscored that this essentially means a peace agreement will not be achieved as a result of these meetings:

"Everything the US side is currently promising us is nothing more than a modified version of the Budapest Memorandum, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. A peace agreement will not be reached. Therefore, several more rounds of negotiations still lie ahead."