Ukrainian political analyst: Peace agreement not to be reached now
Other countries
- 16 December, 2025
- 17:25
Despite optimistic statements by Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, about significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine on a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, the main issue – territory– remains unresolved, Ukrainian political analyst Maksym Yali told Report.
He underscored that this essentially means a peace agreement will not be achieved as a result of these meetings:
"Everything the US side is currently promising us is nothing more than a modified version of the Budapest Memorandum, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. A peace agreement will not be reached. Therefore, several more rounds of negotiations still lie ahead."
