    Ukrainian political analyst: Peace agreement not to be reached now

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 17:25
    Ukrainian political analyst: Peace agreement not to be reached now

    Despite optimistic statements by Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, about significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine on a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, the main issue – territory– remains unresolved, Ukrainian political analyst Maksym Yali told Report.

    He underscored that this essentially means a peace agreement will not be achieved as a result of these meetings:

    "Everything the US side is currently promising us is nothing more than a modified version of the Budapest Memorandum, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. A peace agreement will not be reached. Therefore, several more rounds of negotiations still lie ahead."

