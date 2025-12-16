ACES Europe official: Baku has great sports infrastructure
Individual sports
- 16 December, 2025
- 20:16
Baku has amazing sports infrastructure, Hugo Alonso, Secretary General of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe), told journalists after the official ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports for 2026, Report informs.
He emphasized that Baku is a beautiful city: "We brought the official framework declaring Baku the World Capital of Sports here from Monaco. We know that your capital has amazing sports infrastructure. Baku has previously hosted a number of international competitions, and we clearly remember that each of them was held at a very high level."
ACES Europe has selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.
