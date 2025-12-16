Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    35 countries sign reparations convention for Ukraine in Netherlands

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 20:28
    35 countries sign reparations convention for Ukraine in Netherlands

    On December 16, the Netherlands signed the Convention on the establishment of an International Claims Commission to review claims for damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The document was supported by 35 countries, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Representatives of 35 countries signed the convention, which provides for the commission to operate under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the event.

    According to Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, the creation of the Register of Damage for Ukraine in 2023 marked the first stage of an international compensation mechanism.

    The second stage will be the work of the International Claims Commission, which will deal with compensation for damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

    These two instruments will ensure a systematic approach to collecting and verifying data on damages, as well as identifying responsible individuals and states required to provide compensation.

    The third stage of the global mechanism will be the creation of a compensation fund from which Ukraine will be able to pay reparations.

    Sources of funding are still being discussed, but most of the money is likely to come from frozen Russian assets or the interest accrued on them.

    Ukraine Netherlands reparations convention
    Ukrayna ilə bağlı komissiyanın yaradılması haqqında Konvensiya imzalanıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Подписана Конвенция о создании комиссии по искам против РФ за ущерб Украине - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    21:10

    Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Judicial investigation into Ruben Vardanyan case concludes

    Other
    20:51

    Defense Minister: Int'l aid to Ukraine could reach $45 billion in 2025

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic co-op in priority spheres

    Business
    20:28

    35 countries sign reparations convention for Ukraine in Netherlands

    Other countries
    20:16

    ACES Europe official: Baku has great sports infrastructure

    Individual sports
    20:02

    Ministry official: Numerous international events planned in Baku

    Individual sports
    19:49

    Aegean Airlines first European carrier to land in Baghdad in 35 years

    Other countries
    19:40

    Mayor: Baku earns World Capital of Sports title through high-level work

    Individual sports
    All News Feed