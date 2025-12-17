New groups of former IDPs leave for Azerbaijan's Lachin, Khojavend, Aghdam

More groups of former internally displaced persons have returned to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin, the villages of Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavend district, and the Khidirli village in the Aghdam district, Report informs.

Seventeen families (69 people) are returning to Lachin, six families (26 people) to Hadrut, 18 families (91 people) to Girmizi Bazar, and 16 families (45 people) to Khidirli.

Previously, these families were temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings.

However, as a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the former internally displaced persons now have the opportunity to voluntarily, safely, and with dignity return to their homeland after 30 years.

Residents expressed their gratitude to the head of state and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani Army for liberating the country's lands from occupation, wishing peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this lofty goal.