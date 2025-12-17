Azerbaijan, Al-Hidayah Group explore development of Islamic banking
Finance
- 17 December, 2025
- 11:06
Azerbaijan and Malaysia's Al-Hidayah Group have discussed the development of Islamic banking, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
CBA Executive Director, Tarlan Rasulov, received a delegation led by Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, Chairman of the Al-Hidayah Group.
During the meeting, the parties conducted discussions on the development of Islamic finance, the expansion of product variety in this field, and opportunities for institutional cooperation.
Views were also exchanged on initiatives aimed at advancing Islamic banking within the framework of the CBA-approved Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026.
