    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 11:41
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on December 17 in Abu Dhabi.

    Later, the leaders of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates attended the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, the annual global phygital sports tournament.

    Əbu-Dabidə İlham Əliyevin Birləşmiş Ərəb Əmirliklərinin Prezidenti ilə görüşü olub
    В Абу-Даби состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с президентом ОАЭ

