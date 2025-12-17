Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%

    Business
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 11:08
    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%

    As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijan had 1,667,152 registered taxpayers, marking a 4.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

    Of all taxpayers, 86.8% are individuals, while 13.2% are legal entities and other organizations. Over the past year, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 4.5%, while the number of institutions, enterprises, and organizations grew by 6.9%.

    By the end of November, the number of registered commercial entities stood at 203,001 – 7.5% more than a year earlier. Of the commercial legal entities registered with the state, 92% are limited liability companies (LLCs), 1.1% are joint-stock companies (JSCs), 1.1% are cooperatives, and the remainder are established in other forms.

    In just the first 11 months of 2025, 12,957 commercial entities were registered. Of these, 88.8% are local and 11.2% are foreign-invested.

    Overall, 85.1% of commercial entities were registered electronically. During the reporting period, the share of e-registration among locally invested LLCs was 96.4%.

    Azərbaycanda vergi ödəyicilərinin sayı 5 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Число налогоплательщиков в Азербайджане выросло примерно на 5%

