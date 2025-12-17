Amazon Web Services sees great potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Business
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 11:18
    Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of the US and global e-commerce giant Amazon, sees great potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Inna Ozhogina, AWS Country Manager for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Mongolia, said, as quoted by Report.

    "Based on my experience in other countries, I observe that here there is a high-level understanding of the opportunities and advantages that cloud services can create for business, and that this market is quite mature. We are part of the large Amazon family and one of the world's leading hyperscalers. We provide a wide range of cloud services for all types of businesses worldwide. Within the Amazon family, we also have low-orbit satellites called Kuiper, which we offer to various countries. This service is not yet available in Azerbaijan, but I hope it will be accessible in the near future. In short, we have many services we can offer and much experience to share," she noted.

