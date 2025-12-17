Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    59.63

    - 0.63

    - 15.01

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    55.97

    - 0.55

    - 15.75

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,354.00

    38.90

    1,713.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,114.26

    - 302.30

    5,570.04

    S&P 500

    6,800.26

    - 16.25

    918.63

    Nasdaq

    23,111.46

    54.05

    3,800.67

    Nikkei

    49,470.60

    - 24.03

    9,576.06

    Dax

    24,076.87

    - 153.04

    4,167.73

    FTSE 100

    9,684.79

    - 66.52

    1,511.77

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,106.16

    - 18.72

    725.42

    Shanghai Composite

    3,831.43

    10.58

    479.67

    Bist 100

    11,348.83

    - 107.51

    1,518.27

    RTS

    1,100.27

    10.30

    207.05

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1731

    - 0.0022

    0.1377

    USD/GBP

    1.3400

    0.0031

    0.0884

    JPY/USD

    155.0900

    0.2700

    - 2.1100

    RUB/USD

    79.4129

    - 0.1049

    - 34.1071

    TRY/USD

    42.7102

    0.0087

    7.3502

    CNY/USD

    7.0449

    0.0015

    - 0.2551

    key indicators stock currency markets
