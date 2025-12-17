Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.12.2025)
Current price
Compared to the previous day's close
Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (USD/barrel)
59.63
- 0.63
- 15.01
WTI (USD/barrel)
55.97
- 0.55
- 15.75
Gold (USD/ounce)
4,354.00
38.90
1,713.00
Indices
Dow-Jones
48,114.26
- 302.30
5,570.04
S&P 500
6,800.26
- 16.25
918.63
Nasdaq
23,111.46
54.05
3,800.67
Nikkei
49,470.60
- 24.03
9,576.06
Dax
24,076.87
- 153.04
4,167.73
FTSE 100
9,684.79
- 66.52
1,511.77
CAC 40 INDEX
8,106.16
- 18.72
725.42
Shanghai Composite
3,831.43
10.58
479.67
Bist 100
11,348.83
- 107.51
1,518.27
RTS
1,100.27
10.30
207.05
Currency
USD/EUR
1.1731
- 0.0022
0.1377
USD/GBP
1.3400
0.0031
0.0884
JPY/USD
155.0900
0.2700
- 2.1100
RUB/USD
79.4129
- 0.1049
- 34.1071
TRY/USD
42.7102
0.0087
7.3502
CNY/USD
7.0449
0.0015
- 0.2551
