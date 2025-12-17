Comex silver prices hit new all-time high
Finance
- 17 December, 2025
- 09:00
The price of silver futures for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $66 per troy ounce, Report informs referirng to trading platform data.
As of 7:01 AM (GMT+4), the price of the precious metal was up 4.07%, reaching $66.175 per troy ounce. By 8:20 AM, the price of silver had slowed to $66.07 per ounce (up 3.9%).
Meanwhile, gold futures for February 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange were at $4,354.1 (up 0.44%).
Latest News
09:19
Filmmaker Rob Reiner's son charged with murder in parents' slayingOther countries
09:03
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.12.2025)Finance
09:00
Comex silver prices hit new all-time highFinance
08:46
Trump administration hits out at WTO before crunch meetingOther countries
08:37
Photo
New groups of former IDPs leave for Azerbaijan's Lachin, Khojavend, AghdamDomestic policy
08:30
Azerbaijan's permanent rep to UN: Digital transformation declared as national priorityForeign policy
08:22
Kobakhidze: Georgia, Azerbaijan have exceptionally friendly relationsRegion
08:15
Trump to sum up results of outgoing year in his address — White HouseOther countries
08:07