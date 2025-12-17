Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Comex silver prices hit new all-time high

    Finance
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 09:00
    Comex silver prices hit new all-time high

    The price of silver futures for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $66 per troy ounce, Report informs referirng to trading platform data.

    As of 7:01 AM (GMT+4), the price of the precious metal was up 4.07%, reaching $66.175 per troy ounce. By 8:20 AM, the price of silver had slowed to $66.07 per ounce (up 3.9%).

    Meanwhile, gold futures for February 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange were at $4,354.1 (up 0.44%).

    "Comex" birjasında gümüşün qiyməti tarixi maksimumu yeniləyib
    Стоимость серебра на Comex обновила исторический максимум

