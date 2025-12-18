Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 14:06
    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimović, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    According to Report, the minister's trip is scheduled to take place this week.

    During the visit, the Montenegrin foreign minister is expected to meet with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and several other officials.

    Montenegro Azerbaijan visit Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović
    Monteneqro XİN başçısı Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Черногории совершит визит в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:18

    EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy supports idea of ​​electronic voting in presidential elections

    Other countries
    14:06

    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'

    Education and science
    14:02
    Photo

    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    Energy
    13:50

    Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European values

    Region
    13:42

    Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:35

    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed