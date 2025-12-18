Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 December, 2025
- 14:06
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimović, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
According to Report, the minister's trip is scheduled to take place this week.
During the visit, the Montenegrin foreign minister is expected to meet with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and several other officials.
Latest News
14:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperationAIC
14:18
EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for UkraineOther countries
14:17
Zelenskyy supports idea of electronic voting in presidential electionsOther countries
14:06
Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:05
Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'Education and science
14:02
Photo
First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to ArmeniaEnergy
13:50
Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European valuesRegion
13:42
Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for AzerbaijanFinance
13:35