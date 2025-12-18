First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia
Energy
- 18 December, 2025
- 14:02
The first batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station.
According to Report, 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, will be delivered by a freight train of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) to the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.
The cargo will then be transported to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.
