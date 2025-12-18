First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

The first batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station.

According to Report, 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, will be delivered by a freight train of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) to the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.

The cargo will then be transported to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.