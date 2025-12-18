Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    Energy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 14:02
    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    The first batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station.

    According to Report, 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, will be delivered by a freight train of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) to the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.

    The cargo will then be transported to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.

    Azerbaijan Armenia oil supplies petroleum products
    Photo

    Photo

