Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:42
    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will begin publishing macroeconomic forecasts for Azerbaijan following the country's accession to the bank, Alexey Kuznetsov, head of the EDB's Analytical Directorate, said in response to a question from Report at the presentation of the Macroeconomic Forecast 2026-2028 update, held in Almaty.

    According to him, in June, the bank's macroeconomic forecast was expanded to include Uzbekistan, for which a special modeling tool similar to that used to analyze and forecast the economies of all six EDB member countries was developed.

    "Uzbekistan is now featured in all our macroeconomic publications and monitoring reports. Once Azerbaijan reaches the bank's accession stage and similar procedures are completed, we will develop the appropriate modeling toolkit, and the country will appear in our regular macroeconomic publications," Kuznetsov noted.

    ЕАБР подготовит макроинструментарий для Азербайджана

