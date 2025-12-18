Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European values
- 18 December, 2025
- 13:50
Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has sharply criticized recent discussions in the European Parliament, Report informs.
Papuashvili stated that yesterday's session of the European Parliament was a clear indicator of the "civilizational gap" emerging in Europe.
"Discussions in the European Parliament no longer reflect European values. Instead of discussion, there was disrespect instead of facts, lies; and instead of responsibility, a stance of civilizational superiority was displayed," Papuashvili noted.
In his view, the approach observed in the European Parliament contradicts the principles of dialogue, objectivity, and mutual respect that are presented as Europe's core values.
