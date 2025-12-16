Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Ministry official: Numerous international events planned in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 20:02
    Ministry official: Numerous international events planned in Baku

    In connection with Baku being chosen as the World Capital of Sports for 2026, numerous international events are planned to be held in the city, Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, told journalists after the official ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports, Report informs.

    "Today, Baku was officially chosen as the World Capital of Sports. I would like to note that many international events are planned to be held in Baku in this regard. We express our gratitude to the ACES Europe (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) for creating the conditions for international events to be hosted in Baku. A number of international competitions will be organized in the capital," the official said.

    Baku World Capital of Sports Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Nazirlik rəsmisi: "Bakıda bir çox beynəlxalq tədbirlərin keçirilməsi nəzərdə tutulub"
    Представитель министерства: В Баку планируется проведение важных международных соревнований

