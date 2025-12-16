Aegean Airlines first European carrier to land in Baghdad in 35 years

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    A flight operated by Greece's Aegean Airlines had been the first European aircraft in 35 years to land at Baghdad's airport, Iraq's Transport Ministry said Tuesday, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

    In a statement, the ministry said the arrival signaled "Iraq's return to the European aviation map" and ushered in "a new phase of recovery for Iraq's aviation sector."

    European airlines have not operated direct flights to Baghdad International Airport for security reasons since the early 1990s, when Iraq's longtime ruler Saddam Hussein invaded neighboring Kuwait.

    But, after decades of turmoil, Iraq has recently begun to regain a sense of stability and the government is striving to attract foreign investment to bolster the country's economy.

    The Baghdad-Athens-Baghdad route will operate two flights a week with the possibility of adding more depending on demand, the ministry said.

    Earlier this year, the Greek carrier started flights to Irbil in the country's northern semi-autonomous region.

    Avropa aviaşirkətinə məxsus təyyarə 35 ildə ilk dəfə Bağdada eniş edib
    В Багдаде впервые за 35 лет приземлился самолет европейской авиакомпании

