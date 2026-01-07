Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan sees rise in social insurance contributions in 2025

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 16:27
    In 2025, mandatory state social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan totaled 6.45 billion manats ($3.79 billion) amid the ongoing formalization of employment and wage funds, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs, citing the agency.

    This figure is 11.9 percent, or 684.9 million manats ($402.9 million), higher than in 2024. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations increased by 12.2 percent year-on-year to nearly 4.3 billion manats ($2.53 billion).

    During the reporting period, unemployment insurance contributions rose by 10 percent to 228.9 million manats ($134.6 million). Of this amount, contributions from non-budgetary organizations increased by 10.5 percent to 173.3 million manats ($101.9 million).

    Contributions for compulsory medical insurance also grew over the year, increasing by 10.5 percent to 1.1 billion manats ($647.1 million). Contributions from non-budgetary organizations accounted for 793.4 million manats of this total, marking a 10 percent increase ($466.7 million).

    Azərbaycanda sosial, işsizlikdən və icbari tibbi sığorta daxilolmaları artıb
    В Азербайджане выросли сборы по соцстрахованию, страхованию от безработицы и ОМС

