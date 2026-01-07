Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy transferred a total of 16.36 billion manats ($9.62 billion) to the state budget, Report informs, citing the agency.

    This figure is 3.5 percent higher than in 2024 and exceeds the forecast by 5.5 percent.

    Of the total tax revenues collected last year, 12 billion manats ($7.06 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector. This represents an increase of 8.9 percent year-on-year and is 2.9 percent above the projected level.

    The State Tax Service had initially planned to transfer 15.5 billion manats ($9.1 billion) to the state budget last year.

