Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025
Finance
- 07 January, 2026
- 16:12
In 2025, Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy transferred a total of 16.36 billion manats ($9.62 billion) to the state budget, Report informs, citing the agency.
This figure is 3.5 percent higher than in 2024 and exceeds the forecast by 5.5 percent.
Of the total tax revenues collected last year, 12 billion manats ($7.06 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector. This represents an increase of 8.9 percent year-on-year and is 2.9 percent above the projected level.
The State Tax Service had initially planned to transfer 15.5 billion manats ($9.1 billion) to the state budget last year.
Latest News
17:49
President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizationsDomestic policy
17:41
President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diasporaDomestic policy
17:16
Armenia to cover fine after skier tapes over 'Azerbaijan' sponsor logoTeam sports
17:14
AZPROMO: Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council to be establishedBusiness
17:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperationIndividual sports
16:58
WB: COP29 in Baku clarified rules for cross-border carbon credit tradingEnergy
16:43
School bus crashes in ditch 'after black ice skid' in UKOther countries
16:32
Int'l resonance of Ilham Aliyev's interview: From Gaza mission to relations with ChinaForeign policy
16:27