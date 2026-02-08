Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Domestic policy
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 11:21
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in Ganja

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the "Zarif Natural" brand established by female entrepreneur Fidan Zari in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    They held a warm and sincere conversation with the entrepreneur, showing interest in the idea behind the brand, the story of its creation, and the production process.

    Later, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva jointly prepared various cold-pressed oils and other products at the facility.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva wished the entrepreneur success in her activities, highly appreciated her initiative and dedication, and took commemorative photos together.

    The "Zarif Natural" brand specializes in the production and offering to consumers of cold-pressed oils, additive-free nut butters, and gluten-free flours, based on the principles of healthy and balanced nutrition.

    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva Gəncədə qadın sahibkarın sağlam qida brendi ilə tanış olublar
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева ознакомились с брендом здорового питания в Гяндже

