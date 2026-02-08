Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ronaldo gives ultimatum to Saudi Arabian officials

    Football
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    The Portuguese superstar is deeply dissatisfied with the current state of affairs in the Saudi Pro League and the situation surrounding Al Nassr. According to Hasan Al-Naqour, Ronaldo is convinced that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) has deliberately blocked several transfers for his club, which, in the forward's view, has directly affected their title challenge, Report informs referring to DailySports.

    The striker sees these actions as an attempt to weaken Al Nassr in favor of Al Hilal, whom Ronaldo believes enjoys much greater support from the league's governing bodies.

    Sources close to the player speak of growing frustration over the lack of a level playing field and insufficient respect for the club's ambitions.

    Ronaldo has already made his position clear to the management and is demanding changes: fairer treatment for Al Nassr and an end to favoritism toward their rivals.

    Otherwise, he is ready to consider leaving and finding a new club ahead of next season.

    Thus, the future of the 41-year-old forward in the Saudi Arabian championship is now in serious doubt, and the upcoming summer transfer window could prove to be a pivotal moment in the next stage of his career.

    Al Nassr Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo
