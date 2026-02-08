Second tour of presidential election to take place in Portugal
Other countries
- 08 February, 2026
- 11:39
The second tour of the presidential election will be held in Portugal this Sunday, Report informs via TASS.
Andre Ventura, the leader of the right-wing political party Chega, and ex-secretary general of Socialist Party Antonio Jose Seguro, will compete in the presidential race.
The second tour of the presidential election was required because not a single candidate for the presidential office managed to get more than 50% of votes. This occurred in Portugal last time in 1986.
According to laws of the Portugal, the president is elected by universal direct voting by secret ballots for the tenure of five years.
