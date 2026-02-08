Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Trump involves top brass in diplomatic efforts for Iran, Ukraine — AP

    Other countries
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 12:19
    Trump involves top brass in diplomatic efforts for Iran, Ukraine — AP

    US President Donald Trump stepped away from traditional diplomatic methods by deciding to involve Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll in talks on Ukraine and US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in negotiations with Iran, Associated Press (AP) news agency said, Report informs.

    Both lines of talks are within the responsibility sphere of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the news agency said.

    The decision to engage military leaders in the diplomatic process may be dictated by their experience and knowledge or presence of required connections and may also signal to participants in talks that the US is ready to resort to tougher methods, AP stressed.

    This step also evidences that Trump's administration stepped back from traditional methods of foreign policy and diplomacy, the news agency added.

    According to AP, Driscoll acted as the intermediary between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of Trump's administration, Witkoff and Kushner, at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

    Participation of US General Alexus Grynkewich that commands US and NATO forces in Europe helped the United States and Russia to agree upon the restart of the high-level military dialogue between the two sides, the news agency added.

    President Donald Trump Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff
    AP: Tramp ABŞ hərbçilərini İran və Ukrayna üzrə diplomatik səylərə cəlb edib
    AP: Трамп привлек военных США к дипломатическим усилиям по Ирану и Украине

    Latest News

    12:38

    US intelligence agencies intercept conversation between Trump associate, foreign intelligence

    Other countries
    12:19

    Trump involves top brass in diplomatic efforts for Iran, Ukraine — AP

    Other countries
    12:00

    IDF says terrorist killed after crossing Gaza ceasefire line on Thursday participated in October 7

    Other countries
    11:39

    Second tour of presidential election to take place in Portugal

    Other countries
    11:21
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:58
    Photo

    Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama Theater

    Art
    10:39
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:20
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    09:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit STEAM center and Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed