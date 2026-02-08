Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    IDF says terrorist killed after crossing Gaza ceasefire line on Thursday participated in October 7

    Other countries
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 12:00
    IDF says terrorist killed after crossing Gaza ceasefire line on Thursday participated in October 7

    A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed after crossing the Gaza ceasefire line in the Strip's north on Thursday, the military says, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    According to the IDF, the operative was identified crossing the Yellow Line and approaching troops of the Gaza Division's Northern Brigade "in a manner that posed an immediate threat."

    The troops then "eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat."

    The military says that its intelligence shows that the operative is Muhammad Salah a-Din Khaled Abu Rakba, "a terrorist from the Hamas terror organization who infiltrated the territory of the State of Israel during the murderous massacre on October 7."

    Hamas IDF terrorist
    İsrail ordusu oktyabr hadisələrində iştirak etmiş HƏMAS silahlısını zərərsizləşdirib
    ЦАХАЛ ликвидировал в Газе боевика ХАМАС, участвовавшего в событиях 7 октября

