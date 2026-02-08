IDF says terrorist killed after crossing Gaza ceasefire line on Thursday participated in October 7
Other countries
- 08 February, 2026
- 12:00
A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed after crossing the Gaza ceasefire line in the Strip's north on Thursday, the military says, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
According to the IDF, the operative was identified crossing the Yellow Line and approaching troops of the Gaza Division's Northern Brigade "in a manner that posed an immediate threat."
The troops then "eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat."
The military says that its intelligence shows that the operative is Muhammad Salah a-Din Khaled Abu Rakba, "a terrorist from the Hamas terror organization who infiltrated the territory of the State of Israel during the murderous massacre on October 7."
Latest News
12:38
US intelligence agencies intercept conversation between Trump associate, foreign intelligenceOther countries
12:19
Trump involves top brass in diplomatic efforts for Iran, Ukraine — APOther countries
12:00
IDF says terrorist killed after crossing Gaza ceasefire line on Thursday participated in October 7Other countries
11:39
Second tour of presidential election to take place in PortugalOther countries
11:21
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in GanjaDomestic policy
10:58
Photo
Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama TheaterArt
10:39
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in GanjaDomestic policy
10:20
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in GanjaDomestic policy
09:58
Photo