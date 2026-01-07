Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi Arabia
Business
- 07 January, 2026
- 15:31
In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 113.3 tons of figs (fresh or dried) worth $546,000, marking a year-on-year increase of 53% and 17%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased figs from:
- Türkiye: 25 tons (-62%) worth $168,000 (-60%);
- Uzbekistan: 32.4 tons worth $155,000 (no supply a year ago);
- Saudi Arabia: 44.8 tons worth $131,000;
- Iran: 10.4 tons (+25%) worth $88,400 (+76%);
- Afghanistan: 0.6 tons worth $3,100 (no supply a year ago).
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported figs from Saudi Arabia for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025Finance
16:09
Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surgesAIC
15:59
201 Azerbaijani cemeteries destroyed in present-day Armenia, official saysDomestic policy
15:54
Gold drops as traders reassess US-Venezuela relationsFinance
15:31
Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi ArabiaBusiness
15:09
37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social supportSocial security
14:59
Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's JabrayilDomestic policy
14:56
Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025Ecology
14:46