Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi Arabia

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 113.3 tons of figs (fresh or dried) worth $546,000, marking a year-on-year increase of 53% and 17%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased figs from:

- Türkiye: 25 tons (-62%) worth $168,000 (-60%);

- Uzbekistan: 32.4 tons worth $155,000 (no supply a year ago);

- Saudi Arabia: 44.8 tons worth $131,000;

- Iran: 10.4 tons (+25%) worth $88,400 (+76%);

- Afghanistan: 0.6 tons worth $3,100 (no supply a year ago).

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported figs from Saudi Arabia for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.