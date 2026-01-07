Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi Arabia

    Business
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 15:31
    Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi Arabia

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 113.3 tons of figs (fresh or dried) worth $546,000, marking a year-on-year increase of 53% and 17%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased figs from:

    - Türkiye: 25 tons (-62%) worth $168,000 (-60%);

    - Uzbekistan: 32.4 tons worth $155,000 (no supply a year ago);

    - Saudi Arabia: 44.8 tons worth $131,000;

    - Iran: 10.4 tons (+25%) worth $88,400 (+76%);

    - Afghanistan: 0.6 tons worth $3,100 (no supply a year ago).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported figs from Saudi Arabia for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

