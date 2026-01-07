Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surges

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products, valued at approximately $177. million from Türkiye, marking an 8.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, Türkiye exported nearly $16 million worth of these products to Azerbaijan, up 6.6% compared to the same month in 2024.

Last year, Türkiye's total exports of grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products grew by 4% to roughly $12.4 billion, while in December the exports rose by 7.2%, exceeding $1.2 billion.

The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq (just over $1.73 billion, down 18.2% YoY), the United States (nearly $886.2 million, up 36.4%), and Syria ($700 million, up 35.4% YoY).