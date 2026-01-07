Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    School bus crashes in ditch 'after black ice skid' in UK

    07 January, 2026
    School bus crashes in ditch 'after black ice skid' in UK

    A bus carrying school children has crashed into a ditch in Kent after it skidded on ice, Report informs via the BBC.

    The bus left the road at Chilmington Green, Ashford, shortly after 08:00 GMT, Kent Police said. Fire crews said the cause was believed to be the vehicle "slipping on black ice."

    Officers and paramedics helped the passengers off the bus after the incident on the A28 and no one was injured, both police and the bus operator Stagecoach said.

    Stagecoach said the incident, which involved one of its school buses, was under review. Messages that were posted on social media said the bus was full of school children when it left the road.

    A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and remain on scene to assist while passengers leave the bus and the vehicle is recovered.

    "Paramedics attended as a precaution. There were no reported injuries."

    Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene.

    In a statement, the fire service said: "The cause is believed to be the vehicle slipping on black ice. Crews are reminding everyone to use extra caution when driving in cold temperatures as there could be black ice on the roads, so avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front."

    Stagecoach South East managing director Joel Mitchell confirmed there had been an incident on the A28 and said: "There are currently no reported injuries.

    "Stagecoach is cooperating fully with the local authorities, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under review."

    На юго-востоке Англии школьный автобус съехал в кювет, есть пострадавшие

