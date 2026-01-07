Int'l resonance of Ilham Aliyev's interview: From Gaza mission to relations with China

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local TV channels continues to attract intense attention from international media and expert and analytical circles, Report informs.

According to publications and updates in foreign media, particular attention was paid to President Ilham Aliyev's statements regarding Azerbaijan's position on the country's possible participation in the peacekeeping mission in the Gaza Strip, plans to begin gas supplies to two more European countries in 2026, and a number of other key topics, as well as the dynamically developing and steadily strengthening relations between Baku and Beijing.

His assessment of the current state of international relations, in which the president noted that international law has effectively lost its validity, is also widely cited.

Statements that Azerbaijan does not intend to participate in the Gaza mission received widespread coverage in media outlets in the US, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.

In the American media, this position was highlighted by radio station KFGO, the Salem Radio Network, and the local news aggregation platform NewsBreak.com.

In Pakistan, the Azerbaijani leader's statement drew attention from publications such as Pakistan Today, The Diplomatic Insight, The Truth International, News Guru, PakTribune, and Sunonews.tv.

In Bangladesh, the topic was covered by Dhaka Mail, while in Kazakhstan, by Ulysmedia.kz and SMI24.

The president's statement that "there is no such thing as international law in today's world" caused a significant stir in the Iranian media. This statement was widely used in updates by Tasnim and Fars News Agency, Dolatebahar, and Vista.ir.

The Uzbek publication Qalampir.uz, in turn, focused on the Azerbaijani leader's statement regarding relations with the United States: "The Trump administration came to power and the situation has completely changed. It was during this period that new political realities emerged in the region (the South Caucasus - ed.)."

An article in the EU Reporter presents the Azerbaijani President's views on the importance of international transport routes, particularly the Zangazur Corridor, as well as the integration and development of the Turkic world.

Chinese media also actively covered the Azerbaijani President's interview, focusing on the dynamically developing and consistently strengthening relations between Baku and Beijing. Among them was the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The agency quoted the Azerbaijani President as saying that the choice of China as a strategic partner for the development of green energy and environmentally friendly transport, as well as the high professionalism, quality, and efficiency of Chinese enterprises in implementing these projects, confirm the correctness of Baku's decision to strengthen relations with Beijing. It is worth noting that Chinese websites actively republished the Xinhua news.