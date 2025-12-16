Eighth Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation concludes

The 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation has been held, Report informs.

In addition to congress delegates, the event was attended by representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, as well as leaders of international organizations and trade unions from several countries.

Presidential aide and head of the Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, read out an address from President Ilham Aliyev to the participants.

The congress agenda included a report on the confederation's activities for 2018–2025, a report by the Audit Commission, a discussion of a draft new Charter, and the main directions of activity for the upcoming period.

Participants also listened to video addresses by International Trade Union Confederation Secretary-General Luc Triangle and Director of the International Labour Organization's Bureau for Workers' Activities Oliver Röpke.

Following discussions, the reports of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and the Audit Commission were approved, a new Charter was adopted, and priorities for future activities were defined. The congress then concluded its work.