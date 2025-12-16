Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani, Austrian national anti-doping agencies sign MoU

    Individual sports
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 15:20
    Azerbaijani, Austrian national anti-doping agencies sign MoU

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the National Anti-Doping Agency Austria (NADA Austria), Report informs, citing AMADA.

    The Azerbaijani delegation included AMADA CEO Tahmina Taghi-zada and Deputy Director Rufat Efendiyev.

    The MoU was signed by Tahmina Taghi-zada and NADA Austria CEO, Michael Sepic, establishing a new framework for cooperation between the agencies.

    The memorandum defines areas of collaboration in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards. These areas include results management, anti-doping education and prevention, testing, research, as well as investigations. The document also emphasizes the exchange of expertise and best practices, along with advisory support for complex cases.

    The delegation also held several business meetings at NADA's headquarters, where they were provided with detailed information on legal, educational, scientific, and testing activities.

    Later, the AMADA delegation visited the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) -accredited Doping Control Laboratory in Seibersdorf. The laboratory's director, Professor Günter Gmeiner, explained the laboratory's role in the global anti-doping system and shared information about modern scientific and analytical methods used in doping control.

    Azerbaijan Austria AMADA NADA Austria anti-doping
