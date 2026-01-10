Conor Gallagher eyed up for Premier League return 18 months after Chelsea exit

Aston Villa are exploring a deal to bring Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League, Report informs via talkSPORT.

Villa are open to signing Chelsea academy product Gallagher on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The England international is happy in Spain but would welcome a return to England to help his hopes of forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

Villans manager Unai Emery has been keen to sign Gallagher since he was at Chelsea.

Managerless Manchester United have also shown an interest in Gallagher but are in limbo following the exit of Ruben Amorim.

Gallagher turns 26 next month and has played 51 La Liga games since joining Atleti from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

The versatile midfielder would be an interesting addition for Villa as they look to secure Champions League football and compete on multiple fronts.

Despite being thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates, Villa are still in the title race, trailing the Gunners by six points.

The FA Cup third round is about to get underway, and they made the semi-finals last year only to lose to eventual winners Crystal Palace.

But the FA Cup presents Emery a chance to finally win a trophy at Villa Park.

They are also among the favorites to win the Europa League.

Gallagher's ability to play across the midfield and his top-flight experience stand him in good stead as a strong addition.

During his time in the Premier League, he made 136 appearances for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

He also has 22 caps for England, but after being an important player during Euro 2024, he has seen his minutes drastically reduced.

Since Tuchel's arrival, the midfielder has only played in the 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

He played 59 minutes of that match but hasn't been involved since, with Elliot Anderson emerging as huge option in the middle of the park.