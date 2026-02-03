Trial in Azerbaijan in сase involving Armenian citizens to continue on February 5

The open court hearing in Azerbaijan in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including the planning and waging of an aggressive war-genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes, will continue on February 5.

The Baku Military Court told Report that the trial involving Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and other defendants began on January 17, 2025.