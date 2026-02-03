Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Trial in Azerbaijan in сase involving Armenian citizens to continue on February 5

    Incident
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 17:13
    Trial in Azerbaijan in сase involving Armenian citizens to continue on February 5

    The open court hearing in Azerbaijan in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including the planning and waging of an aggressive war-genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes, will continue on February 5.

    The Baku Military Court told Report that the trial involving Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and other defendants began on January 17, 2025.

    Baku Military Court terrorism Armenian war crimes
    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsi fevralın 5-də davam etdiriləcək
    Суд в Азербайджане по делу граждан Армении продолжится 5 февраля

    Latest News

    18:12

    Zelenskyy calls for comprehensive international security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    18:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cultural relations

    Cultural policy
    17:53

    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)

    Finance
    17:52

    IndiGo suspends flights to Baku, regional cities amid Iran tensions

    Infrastructure
    17:33

    Sweden, Denmark to jointly buy air defense systems for Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:29

    Azerbaijani citizens send humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    17:17

    New Indian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:13

    Kobakhidze, Barzani discuss prospects of Middle Corridor

    Region
    17:13

    Trial in Azerbaijan in сase involving Armenian citizens to continue on February 5

    Incident
    All News Feed