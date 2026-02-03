Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 16:08
    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Azerbaijan and Mexico have discussed prospects for cooperation in tourism, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between the agency's chairman, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero.

    The ambassador announced the organization of a study tour to Mexico for representatives of the Azerbaijani tourism industry and invited Naghiyev to participate in Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2026, one of the largest and most prestigious exhibitions in Latin America, which will be held from April 27 to 30 in Acapulco.

    Nagiyev, in turn, noted that the Azerbaijani side is prepared to host leading bloggers and media representatives from Mexico on a study tour to Azerbaijan.

    At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation within the UN Tourism Council and other international organizations.

    Azerbaijan Mexico cooperation
    Azərbaycan Meksika ilə turizm sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
    Азербайджан и Мексика обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в сфере туризма

    Latest News

    16:10
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    16:07

    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    15:51

    SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

    Energy
    15:25

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    15:24

    Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

    Region
    15:07

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    14:55

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    14:44

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    All News Feed