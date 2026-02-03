Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

Azerbaijan and Mexico have discussed prospects for cooperation in tourism, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the agency's chairman, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero.

The ambassador announced the organization of a study tour to Mexico for representatives of the Azerbaijani tourism industry and invited Naghiyev to participate in Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2026, one of the largest and most prestigious exhibitions in Latin America, which will be held from April 27 to 30 in Acapulco.

Nagiyev, in turn, noted that the Azerbaijani side is prepared to host leading bloggers and media representatives from Mexico on a study tour to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation within the UN Tourism Council and other international organizations.