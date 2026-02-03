Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Latvia, Germany discuss strengthening strategic defense partnership

    Latvia's Defense Minister Andris Sprūds held talks with a delegation from the Defense Committee of Germany's Bundestag (federal parliament), Report informs, citing the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

    The sides discussed the current security situation in the region and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    During the meeting, both delegations emphasized the need to maintain close coordination within NATO and the European Union.

    "Our main strength is our ability to act together. Today's visit once again confirms that Latvia and Germany are close allies sharing responsibility for Europe's security. We continue to strengthen the security of our borders and ensure that our armed forces can operate jointly with NATO allies in any situation," Sprūds stated.

    Latviya və Almaniya müdafiə sahəsində strateji tərəfdaşlığın gücləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Латвия и Германия обсудили укрепление стратегического партнерства в сфере обороны

