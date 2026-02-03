Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

On February 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan observed the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026, conducted with the participation of servicemen from the armed forces of both countries in Abu Dhabi, Report informs from the Emirati capital.

The exercise, conducted in urban, mountainous, and maritime environments, involved tasks such as detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups, restoring control over a seized vessel, neutralizing terrorist elements and releasing hostages, evacuating the wounded, preventing riots and sabotage-type activities threatening public security, and conducting firefighting operations.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the professional skills of military personnel in counterterrorism operations, contribute to lasting peace, and facilitate the exchange of experience between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE.