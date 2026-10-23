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    Azeri Light crude nears $122 per barrel

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 11:10
    Azeri Light crude nears $122 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $2.25, or 1.88%, to $121.95 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $122.44 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $2.24, or 2.05%, to $111.35 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 122 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена за баррель азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $122
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