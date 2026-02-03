BP sponsors cultural festival marking 90th anniversary of Magsud Ibrahimbayov

BP has joined the celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the late prominent Azerbaijani writer, dramatist and public figure, People's Writer Magsud Ibrahimbayov, by sponsoring the cultural festival "The Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone", being held in his commemoration from November 2025 through February 2026.

Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan, that the festival has been organized by the Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Magsud Ibrahimbayov, whose works have been translated into 36 languages and have inspired more than 30 films, is recognized as one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani and global literature, theatre and cinema. His writings, many of which explore the social and human dimensions of the oil boom, continue to shape cultural and societal perspectives across generations, making the festival's theme especially resonant.

The festival programme features a broad range of cultural, educational, and artistic events commemorating the writer's multifaceted legacy.

These include:

- Staged readings of Magsud Ibrahimbayov's plays, alongside other authors' works;

- Presentation of a new edition of the play ‘The Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone' in Azerbaijani, English and Russian;

- A public lecture on the history of Baku's oil era, delivered by researcher Fuad Akhundov;

- An open rehearsal of the premiere production, introducing a format new to Baku's theatrical scene and offering audiences insight into the creative process behind a stage performance;

- A creative workshop featuring three directorial sketches based on Magsud Ibrahimbayov's works, concluding with an open audience vote to select the strongest directorial concept;

- The contemporary art exhibition "Geyser", running from January 17 to February 28 at the Baku Museum of Modern Art, features works by modern Azerbaijani artists and brings together painting, sculpture, video, and sound installations exploring the theme of the oil boom from diverse artistic perspectives;

- The stage premiere of the writer's iconic play "The Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone", presented in a contemporary interpretation at the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators.

"We are proud to support this festival commemorating the remarkable legacy of Magsud Ibrahimbayov, a writer whose works have shaped the cultural narrative of the country's oil era for decades. This project reflects BP's long-term commitment to supporting the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage. We are delighted that these events have brought together artists, researchers, students, and members of the wider public to mark an important milestone in the nation's cultural life," BP Vice President for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

The festival events are expected to bring together more than 700 participants from academic and cultural communities, representing multiple generations and professional backgrounds.

BP's contribution to the project amounted to 55,600 manats ($32,706).