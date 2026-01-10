Cost of Azerbaijan's mining imports from Türkiye drops nearly 19%

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported mining products from Türkiye worth almost $11.7 million, representing an 18.7% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, Türkiye exported mining industry products to Azerbaijan worth $932,000, showing a 30% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Last year, Türkiye's total exports of mining industry products grew by 3.4% YoY to just over 6.2 billion, while in December, the exports rose by 10.2% to $589 million.

The largest importers of Turkish mining industry products were China, with more than $1.6 billion (down 2.9% YoY), the United States, with just over $538 million (up 6.3% YoY), and Bulgaria, with around $460 million (up 1.2% YoY).