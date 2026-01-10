Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

The Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) detained a Panamanian-flagged tanker CAMINERO for violating navigation rules in Georgian territorial waters, Report informs via GPB.

According to the Border Police, after paying a fine, the ship was allowed to sail freely.

"Officers of the Border Police Operative-Investigation Division initiated proceedings against the tanker captain, who is a citizen of Türkiye, on the basis of violation of navigation rules, under Subparagraph ‘e" of Part 1 of Article 114, Part 1 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Georgia.

The captain was imposed a GEL 15,000 (about $5,500) fine to be paid in favor of the state budget. After paying a fine, the ship was allowed to sail freely," the Border Police said in its statement.