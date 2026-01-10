Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

    Region
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 13:39
    Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

    The Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) detained a Panamanian-flagged tanker CAMINERO for violating navigation rules in Georgian territorial waters, Report informs via GPB.

    According to the Border Police, after paying a fine, the ship was allowed to sail freely.

    "Officers of the Border Police Operative-Investigation Division initiated proceedings against the tanker captain, who is a citizen of Türkiye, on the basis of violation of navigation rules, under Subparagraph ‘e" of Part 1 of Article 114, Part 1 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Georgia.

    The captain was imposed a GEL 15,000 (about $5,500) fine to be paid in favor of the state budget. After paying a fine, the ship was allowed to sail freely," the Border Police said in its statement.

    tanker Georgia
    Gürcüstanın ərazi sularında Panama bayrağı altnda üzən tanker saxlanılıb
    В территориальных водах Грузии задержан танкер под флагом Панамы

    Latest News

    14:34

    Hundreds of thousands left without power in Ukraine after Russian strikes

    Other countries
    14:07

    Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualized images

    Other countries
    13:58

    Hull City close in on Man Utd midfielder as Cody Drameh has transfer reversal

    Football
    13:54

    Cost of Azerbaijan's mining imports from Türkiye drops nearly 19%

    Business
    13:39

    Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

    Region
    13:22

    Conor Gallagher eyed up for Premier League return 18 months after Chelsea exit

    Football
    13:01

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    12:43

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    12:23

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    All News Feed