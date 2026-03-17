Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IRGC carries out missile strikes on Israeli and US bases in 5 countries

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 19:47
    IRGC carries out missile strikes on Israeli and US bases in 5 countries

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has carried out the 59th wave of its True Promise 4 operation, Report informs via ISNA.

    The IRGC reported that in addition to Israel's Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the US Al-Udeid air base located in Qatar was also targeted:

    "Attacks were carried out with Qadr, Imad, Fattah, and Haji Qasem missiles, as well as drones, on the US bases at Al-Udeid in Qatar, Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Isa located in southern Bahrain, and the base in Erbil, Iraq."

    Iran's attacks
    SEPAH İsrail və ABŞ-nin 5 ölkədəki bazalarına raket hücumu həyata keçirib
    КСИР вновь ударил по абиабазе Аль-Удейд в Катаре

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