IRGC carries out missile strikes on Israeli and US bases in 5 countries

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has carried out the 59th wave of its True Promise 4 operation, Report informs via ISNA.

The IRGC reported that in addition to Israel's Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the US Al-Udeid air base located in Qatar was also targeted:

"Attacks were carried out with Qadr, Imad, Fattah, and Haji Qasem missiles, as well as drones, on the US bases at Al-Udeid in Qatar, Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Isa located in southern Bahrain, and the base in Erbil, Iraq."