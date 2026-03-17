Armenian, Omani FMs discuss cooperation and escalation in Middle East

The foreign ministers of Oman and Armenia, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Ararat Mirzoyan, held a meeting in Muscat, Report informs, citing the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the negotiations, the parties reviewed the relations of friendship and cooperation between Oman and Armenia, as well as ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields. The parties agreed to work further toward concluding new agreements and memorandums of understanding in the future in order to serve mutual interests and open broader horizons for bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the parties also held consultations on regional developments, reaffirming the paramount importance of dialogue and diplomatic efforts for conflict resolution, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions, which will contribute to strengthening security and stability.

As part of the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations, consolidating the course toward institutional cooperation and dialogue.