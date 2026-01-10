Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 12:43
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a warning to its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Report informs.
"For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve," the MFA wrote on X.
🔊PR No.1️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 10, 2026
Travel Advisory for Pakistani Nationals Regarding Iran
🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YmH4PwmrCp
