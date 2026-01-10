Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 12:43
    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a warning to its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Report informs.

    "For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve," the MFA wrote on X.

    Pakistan Iran Pakistan Foreign Ministry protests
    Pakistan XİN vətəndaşlarına İrana zəruri olmayan səfərlərdən çəkinməklə bağlı xəbərdarlıq edib
    МИД Пакистана призвал граждан воздержаться от поездок в Иран

    Latest News

    13:01

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    12:43

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    12:23

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    12:11

    Russia strikes Ukraine overnight with Iskander missile and 120 drones

    Other countries
    11:57
    Photo

    Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups

    Social security
    11:37

    AZAL flight attendant: Passenger attacked agent at Prague airport

    Infrastructure
    11:26

    Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%

    Business
    11:15

    Türkiye detains 77 suspects in FETO operations across 34 provinces

    Region
    11:06

    Australian bushfires destroy homes, leave tens of thousands without power

    Other countries
    All News Feed