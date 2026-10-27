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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 14:35
    President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General

    On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

    According to Report, the ICESCO Director-General congratulated the head of state on the successful holding of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan.

    Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the Forum had generated great interest. He particularly highlighted the importance of other states drawing on Azerbaijan's experience in ending wars amid ongoing conflicts worldwide. He also stressed the particular relevance of President Ilham Aliyev's views on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states in contemporary international relations.

    Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his continued support for the organization's activities and voluntary financial contributions, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that ICESCO faced important tasks ahead. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's support for projects aimed at developing education in Muslim member states was highly appreciated.

    In this context, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik highlighted cooperation with Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and underscored the significance of humanitarian and educational projects implemented in Muslim countries with her support.

    President Ilham Aliyev praised the cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, emphasizing that Azerbaijan consistently strives to strengthen Islamic solidarity.

    Noting that Azerbaijan would host the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation next year and assume the organization"s chairmanship, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the country would continue to support the activities of both the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and ICESCO.

    The meeting also featured an exchange of views on issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General
    President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General
    President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General
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